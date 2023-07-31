5,839 candidates clear written test for sub-inspector post

A total of 5,839 candidates passed the written and psychological tests for the cadet sub-inspector (unarmed) of Bangladesh Police.
The requirement and career planning-2 wing of the Police Headquarters published the results on Sunday. The results are available at the website of Bangladesh Police.
The computer skill test (MS Word, MS Excel, MD PowerPoint, Web Browsing and Troubleshooting) of the successful candidate will be held in phases from 6 August.
Venues, dates and details of the computer skill test will be published on the website of Bangladesh Police later.
Candidates must bring the admit card of the written and psychological test to participate in the computer skill test.
The written and psychological tests were held on 16-17 June this year.