45th BCS: Circular to be floated soon with 2309 cadre posts

The authorities are all set to float a circular for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment test by the end of the current month.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has already fixed the number of cadre posts, but is yet to determine how many candidates will be recruited to the non-cadre posts.

The public administration ministry issued a demand letter to the commission last week, seeking recommendations against 2309 cadre posts through the 45th BCS.

It is going to be a BCS circular with the highest number of vacancies among the last five civil service examinations.

Sayla Farjana, joint secretary of the public administration ministry (new appointment branch) told Prothom Alo that her ministry issued the demand letter for the 45th BCS to the BPSC and the latter is now working on it.