47th BCS written exam to be held as scheduled

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the written examination for the 47th BCS will begin on 27 November 2025 as scheduled. The decision comes amid ongoing demonstrations by candidates demanding that the exam be postponed.

A section of job seekers has been protesting for nearly a month, calling for the written exam to be rescheduled to a “reasonable time.” After staging protests and sit-ins in front of the PSC, their movement has spread to several parts of the country.

On Saturday and Sunday (22 and 23 November), students of two universities in Rajshahi and Mymensingh blocked railway lines demanding the exam be postponed, halting train operations for several hours. Protesters have also warned of going on hunger strike if the exam date is not changed.