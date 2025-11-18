47th BCS exam: Job seekers frustrated over PSC’s position

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of July–August 2024 was essentially an uprising of educated young people against dissatisfaction and deprivation related to employment.

As the movement grew in scale, the then government was overthrown, and an interim government was formed with the support of students and the youth.

The first responsibility of the interim government should have been solving the employment and recruitment-related problems of young people, but unfortunately, the government did not take any effective steps in that regard.