47th BCS written examination: How to be prepared in short time
The 47th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) written examination is likely to be held in November. Among all previous BCS examinations, this time the candidates are expected to have the shortest amount of time for written preparation.
Nayeem Akbar Proshun, recommended for the post of assistant commissioner and executive magistrate in the administration cadre through the 44th BCS, shares some strategies for managing preparation effectively within this short period.
According to the roadmap of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), the written test for the 47th BCS is most likely to be conducted in November. Among the three stages of the BCS examination, the written test is particularly significant due to its extensive syllabus and higher marks allocation.
However, the situation this time is exceptional as candidates have considerably less time to prepare. Therefore, time management and strategic study are essential. Hard work alone will not suffice; one must work with a clear goal and structured approach.
English (200 marks): daily writing practice is necessary
Many candidates consider English to be the most challenging subject. This paper carries a total of 200 marks, divided into two parts. The first part (Comprehension, grammar, summary and letter to the editor) carries 100 marks.
This section offers the best opportunity to score well if practised regularly. The second part (Bangla-to-English translation – 25 marks, English-to-Bangla translation – 25 marks and essay writing – 50 marks) requires consistent freehand writing practice.
How to study
Read the editorials of an English national daily attentively every day. This will enhance both your vocabulary and ability to express ideas effectively.
Write for at least one hour daily. For example, practice writing a 150–250-word paragraph in English on any topic, then review and correct your mistakes.
Grammar: Revise one topic each day (e.g. vocabulary – particular words, tense, conjunctions, prepositions, composite sequences) to strengthen grammatical accuracy.
For the first part, allocate 2 hours. Read the passage carefully at first; then, answer the grammar and comprehension questions within 1 hour and 20 minutes, reserving the last 40 minutes for the summary and letter writing. This helps maintain reading speed and consistency.
For the second part, also allocate 2 hours; keep the final hour for essay writing. When translating, read the entire passage, grasp its meaning and translate accordingly. Practice translation based on meaning, not word to word.
Bangladesh Affairs (200 marks): focus on analytic ability
Bangladesh Affairs is a vast subject comprising 16 topics. Review previous questions to understand which areas are given more emphasis such as the Liberation War, Constitution, Economy, Development Initiatives, Geography, Demographics and Foreign Policy. Analytical writing and coherent presentation are valued more than just memorisation.
What to do
Analyse the previous question papers to identify recurring themes and frequently asked question types.
While writing answers, start with a concise introduction, followed by analytical discussion and conclude briefly. Writing in bullet points can be effective.
Practise drawing simple maps where relevant. If you include maps in your answers, ensure they are neat and accurate.
Use quotations when appropriate and include data where possible; however, incorrect data can create a negative impression.
The paper usually contains 10 questions, to be completed within 4 hours; aim to complete the first five questions within 2 hours. Start with the topics you find strongest.
Maintain clear and legible handwriting. Neatness is crucial. Avoid unnecessary overwriting or crossing out, a tidy answer script makes a positive impression on the examiner.
Bangla (200 marks): grammar foundation should be strong
Most candidates expect to perform well in Bangla, but the key to success lies in building a strong foundation in the first part. The first part (Grammar – 30 marks, Literature – 30 marks, Summary – 20 marks, Textual explication – 20 marks) requires consistent practice in grammar and literature. The second part (Bangla translation – 15 marks, Letter/Report – 15 marks, Dialogue – 15 marks, Book review – 15 marks, Essay – 40 marks) demands a clear understanding of the writing format and regular practice.
How to prepare
Follow the prescribed board textbooks for grammar and solve grammar topics regularly.
Literature: Acquire knowledge of both modern and classical works; for book reviews, practise writing following a proper structure.
Practise writing amplification of ideas and essays daily; proficiency in freehand writing will give you an advantage.
For translation practice, focus on conveying meaning rather than literal translation.
For the first part, allocate 1 hour and 40 minutes (1 hour and 20 minutes for literature, grammar and summary; the remaining 20 minutes for elaboration).
For the second part, allocate 2 hours and 20 minutes, keeping the final hour exclusively for essay writing.
Read each question carefully before answering. In summaries, do not copy lines directly from the passage – write in your own words.
Mathematical reasoning and mental ability
The sections on Mathematical Reasoning (50 marks) and Mental Ability (50 marks) require consistent and disciplined practice.
Mathematical Reasoning: Regular practice in Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry and Mensuration is essential. Candidates who find mathematics relatively challenging should dedicate at least two to three hours daily for structured practice.
Mental Ability: Consistent practice using OMR sheets and mock tests is crucial. Effective time management plays a vital role here. Initially, develop the habit of solving easier problems first and tackling the more complex ones later. Remember, the more you practise in these two areas, the better your performance will be. Achieving full marks in this paper is entirely possible and that could be chance in securing your desired cadre. Therefore, no aspect of preparation for this 100-mark paper should be neglected.
Include necessary geometric diagrams in your mathematical answers.
Practise questions of varying difficulty levels every day, using both books and online resources.
International Affairs (100 marks): balance between conceptual and empirical understanding
Questions in International Affairs are both conceptual and empirical in nature; attention must be given to both.
In the conceptual section (40 marks), clarity of definition and strength of explanation are essential. In the empirical section (45 marks), focus on analytical discussion linked to recent international developments for this, regular reading of the international columns of newspapers is indispensable. For the policy/issue-solving section (15 marks), learn to write in the prescribed format.
Out of the total 3 hours, allocate the first 1 hour and 40 minutes for the conceptual and empirical sections. In the empirical section, make use of maps and relevant examples to support your analysis.
General science, computer and IT (100 marks): basic conceptual foundation is needed
For General Science (60 marks), studying textbooks from classes of ninth grade and tenth grade, along with standard reference books, is highly effective. When answering descriptive questions, the use of relevant diagrams or flowcharts enhances clarity.
Foe science, studying textbooks from classes ninth grade and tenth grade, along with standard reference books, is highly effective.
In Computer (25 marks) and Information Technology (15 marks), follow the prescribed reading list, identify recurring topics from previous examinations and review them thoroughly. For IT-related topics, online reference materials can be particularly useful.
The Science paper carries a total of 3 hours; hence, speed and clarity in writing are important.
For the Computer section (25 marks), Professor Mujibur Rahman’s board textbook on computer studies is highly recommended. Typically, ten questions are set — answers must be concise and to the point. Present comparisons in tabular form wherever appropriate. Analysing previous questions is key to scoring high in this section. Aim to complete the computer portion within the first two and a half hours.
For Information Technology (15 marks), aim to answer within the last thirty minutes. Analysis of past papers shows that questions in this section are often repeated.
Examination day: physical and mental preparation
The written examination is similar to a marathon. For candidates of the General Cadre, the total duration across all papers may amount to 21 hours for 900 marks in total, with little interval between sessions. Therefore, maintaining both physical and mental fitness is essential. Ensure proper rest, light exercise and a calm mindset the day before the examination.
Take regular short breaks to rest your body and eyes after long study sessions. A brief 15–20-minute walk improves blood circulation and helps maintain alertness.
Eat on time and stay hydrated throughout your preparation and during the examination period.
Regardless of your study plan, self-confidence remains the most vital factor. Engaging in spiritual or meditative practices can help enhance mental peace. Believe in yourself – when your body and mind are balanced, your examination performance will improve.
Although time is short, with the right strategy, you can still prepare effectively. Create a clear roadmap, practise writing and problem-solving daily, manage your time wisely, and maintain a composed mental state.
* I wish all the best to all the candidates for the written examination.