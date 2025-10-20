49th special BCS: Viva voce begins on 2 November
The viva voce for the 49th (Special) BCS will begin on 2 November.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the dates of the viva voce of the 49th (Special) BCS when the commission published the results of the MCQ-type written exam on Sunday night.
Details on viva voce will be published on the commission website and in the media later.
According to the official notification, the BPSC has also listed the reasons that may lead to cancellation of candidature before the viva examination. These are:
1. If the prescribed educational qualifications are not met;
2. If the required documents, certificates, or attestations set by the Commission are not submitted;
3. If any false or incorrect information is provided, essential information is concealed, or any fake certificate is presented;
4. If any part of the certificates related to age or educational qualifications is tampered with or altered;
5. If any serious error or deficiency is found in the application form.
The BPSC published circular of the 49th Bangladesh Civil Service (Special) examinations on 21 July this year, calling applications against a total of 683 vacant posts in education cadre.
The Multiple Choice (MCQ-type) written exam was held on 10 October. A total of 176,670 candidates appeared for the exam, with an attendance rate of 56.49 per cent.
The exam results were published on Sunday with as many as 1219 candidates clearing the test.