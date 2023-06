Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the 45th BCS result on Tuesday in which 12,789 have passed.

The written test will be held in October.

BPSC chairman Sohorab Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. This result has been published at the shortest time, within 17 days, since the exam was held. The 45th exam was held on 19 May.

Earlier, the commission published the result of the 44th preliminary within 25 days of the examination being held.