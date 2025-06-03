BCS exams: New roadmap announced to address delay
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced a new roadmap to address session jams and lengthiness in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam processes.
According to a PID handout, the BPSC has planned to complete three BCS exams -including 44th, 45th and 48th within this year.
The final result of 44th BCS will be published on 30 June, the result of 45th BCS will published on 10 December, and the final result of 48th BCS (special) will be available on 22 September.
The result of 45th BCS written test will be made available on 19 June and the dates for Viva will be announced then.
Those, who will be qualified for 45th BCS viva, will be allowed to appear before the viva board by or after one month of the 46th written test or the 47th preliminary test so that their exams do not overlap and candidates do not miss their opportunities.
The government has the priority of complete 48th BCS (special) first due to shortage of doctors in the government hospitals.
The MCQ test of 48th BCS has been scheduled for 21 July and the final result will be published on 22 September.
On the other hand, the preliminary test of 47th BSC has been scheduled to be held on 19 September and written test will begin on 27 November this year.
For regular BCS tests, the BPSC has decided to take preliminary test after two months of issuing BCS gazette notification and the written test to be held after two months of taking preliminary tests, the handout said, noting there could have a little change in the timelines, if unavoidable scenarios appear.