BCS exams: New roadmap announced to address delay

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced a new roadmap to address session jams and lengthiness in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam processes.

According to a PID handout, the BPSC has planned to complete three BCS exams -including 44th, 45th and 48th within this year.

The final result of 44th BCS will be published on 30 June, the result of 45th BCS will published on 10 December, and the final result of 48th BCS (special) will be available on 22 September.