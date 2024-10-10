Age limit for joining govt jobs likely to rise

Later, the government formed a four-member committee to review the demands on 30 September, with former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury as its chief.

According to the public administration ministry sources, the committee has already submitted its report, after holding meetings with the protesters.

Regarding the discussions with protesters, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury earlier told the media that it is undoubted that there is rationale behind the demand for increasing the age limit. He himself believes that the age limit should be increased.

He also said that they will submit their recommendation considering the overall situation, including current rules and regulations, and future strategies.

For the latest updates, he could not be reached despite repeated attempts.