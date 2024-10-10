Age limit for joining govt jobs likely to rise
The age limit for entry into government jobs is likely to be increased, as the review committee has submitted its report to the government, recommending a rise in the age limit.
Sources at the public administration ministry confirmed the development, without specifying the recommended age. According to them, the age limit is likely to increase, and the government’s higher authorities are likely to take a decision in this regard.
Currently, the age limit for entry into government service is 30 years, while it is 32 years for the candidates with the freedom fighter quota.
However, a group of job aspirants have long been demanding that the authorities set 35 as the maximum age for joining the government jobs.
Following the recent changeover in the political landscape, their movement gained momentum as hundreds of job aspirants took positions in the capital’s Shahbagh area to press home their demand. They also gathered before the chief adviser’s residence and engaged in scuffles with the police.
Later, the government formed a four-member committee to review the demands on 30 September, with former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury as its chief.
According to the public administration ministry sources, the committee has already submitted its report, after holding meetings with the protesters.
Regarding the discussions with protesters, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury earlier told the media that it is undoubted that there is rationale behind the demand for increasing the age limit. He himself believes that the age limit should be increased.
He also said that they will submit their recommendation considering the overall situation, including current rules and regulations, and future strategies.
For the latest updates, he could not be reached despite repeated attempts.