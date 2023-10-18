Prothom Alo Bondhushava workshop in Ctg: ‘Don’t feel shy, talk to teens’

A workshop in Chattogram on 26 August discussed challenges and wayouts regarding adolescence and youth-friendly healthcare .
Prothom Alo Bondhushava and Pathfinder International jointly organised the workshop at a hotel in the city, in participation with students from different schools, colleges and universities.
Addressing the event, Ridwan Mashroor, communications manager of Pathfinder International, noted the longstanding negligence regarding reproductive healthcare.
He said adolescents facing physical ailments often keep their health issues a secret from their parents as well as siblings. Moreover, if they share with friends, it may often result in misinformation.
Anwarul Islam, adolescent and youth coordinator at Pathfinder International, delivered a thematic presentation at the workshop, highlighting the significance of educating both boys and girls on reproductive healthcare.
Biswajit Chowdhury, joint editor of Prothom Alo, Jasmine Sultana, chief executive of a non-government development organisation, and Firoz Choudhury, assistant editor of Prothom Alo, among others, spoke at the workshop.