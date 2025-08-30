Smart skills: Bondhushava leads day-long workshop at Khulna University

The National Executive Council of Prothom Alo Bondhushava and the Khulna University Journalists’ Association (KUJA) jointly organised a day-long workshop on skills development at Khulna University.

The event, titled “Smart Skills”, was supported by mobile brand Honor Bangladesh and facilitated by Khulna Bondhushava.

The workshop covered a wide range of contemporary themes, including leadership, communication, personal branding, career development, artificial intelligence, debating, and presentation skills.

Participants included members of Bondhushava from Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore, Bagerhat, Mongla and Koyra, alongside more than 200 Khulna University students.