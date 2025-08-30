Smart skills: Bondhushava leads day-long workshop at Khulna University
The National Executive Council of Prothom Alo Bondhushava and the Khulna University Journalists’ Association (KUJA) jointly organised a day-long workshop on skills development at Khulna University.
The event, titled “Smart Skills”, was supported by mobile brand Honor Bangladesh and facilitated by Khulna Bondhushava.
The workshop covered a wide range of contemporary themes, including leadership, communication, personal branding, career development, artificial intelligence, debating, and presentation skills.
Participants included members of Bondhushava from Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore, Bagerhat, Mongla and Koyra, alongside more than 200 Khulna University students.
The programme was inaugurated around 10:15 am on Saturday at the Liaquat Ali Auditorium of Khulna University, commencing with the national anthem.
Jafar Sadiq, President of the National Executive Council of Bondhushava, presided over the opening session.
He emphasised that along with nurturing young talents, it is equally important to ensure their effective expression.
He remarked that the initiative was designed to help university students acquire and practise essential skills relevant to the present era.
In his welcome address, Prothom Alo’s Khulna correspondent Uttam Mondal underlined the significance of such training.
Speaking as a special guest, Khulna University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Harunur Rashid Khan said, “To lead, one must first learn. Even today, many graduates struggle to write a proper CV or establish effective communication when applying for scholarships abroad. Beyond bookish knowledge, we must learn practical skills. AI technologies are often misused; hence, young people must learn how to employ them responsibly. There is no alternative to training. I believe the knowledge and insights gained today will benefit participants throughout their lives.”
Professor Md Nazmus Sadat, Director of Student Affairs at Khulna University, stressed that graduation should not merely be about acquiring a certificate. It should prepare students for the state, society, and the world at large.
“We must equip ourselves according to contemporary demands, not only with a national but also a global sense of responsibility,” he added.
Abdullah Al Mamun, Head of Business at Honor Bangladesh, praised Bondhushava’s initiatives, saying, “This workshop is relevant for people across all sectors. Our thanks to Bondhushava, Prothom Alo, and Khulna University for making this possible.”
Other speakers included Farhad Hossain Mallik, General Secretary of the Bondhushava National Executive Council; Alqama Romin, President of Khubisas; and MM Masum Billah, Vice-President of Khulna Bondhushava.
Training sessions were conducted by former and current Bondhushava National Council Presidents Uttam Roy and Jafar Sadiq on leadership and communication.
Brand communication professional Shamsuddoha Safayet delivered a session on personal branding (Define, Design, Deliver).
Mohammad Ali Firoz, Head of Programmes at Bdjobs Limited, discussed Campus to Career.
Abdullah Al Mamun of Honor Bangladesh conducted a session on AI for Youth, while Md Faruq Rahman, the company’s Head of Marketing, led a special quiz on Honor Bangladesh.
Winners included Sanjida Urmi, Ashish Mondal, Mrityunjay Kumar Biswas, Rashed Ahmed, Nilima Barman, Kamal, Shafayet, Hamim, Kartik Kirtunia, and Imon.
The closing session was attended by Hasan Mahmud Saki, Assistant Director of Student Affairs at Khulna University.