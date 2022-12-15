Children light up a chilly evening at ISD

Babette Van Der Wielen was terrible and really really mean. She was the most despicable headmistress you could imagine.

She ran a dark and miserable school where the students weren't allowed to smile or have fun. She even hated Christmas! Who does that, right?

You must have started hating her by now. Hold your horses; don't be so quick to judge her already.

After all she's just a fourth-grader from International School Dhaka (ISD).

Confused?

Let me rephrase the opening line, Babette Van Der Wielen convincingly pretending to be an old and mean headmistress named Ivy Loops.

Babette, along with many other primary level students of the school, performed in a school production as part of their spectacular drama series on the chilly evening of Wednesday, 14 December 2022.

The drama titled 'A Christmas Carol: A School Remix' was a school version of original Christmas classic 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens.