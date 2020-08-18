‘HSC exams to be held in two weeks’ notice’

The government has not yet finalised its plans for this year’s HSC, JSC and JDC examinations, which were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division, Md Mahbub Hossain, told this to newsmen at the Secretariat on Monday.
He, however, said the HSC examinees would be given two weeks’ notice once the schedules for the exams are fixed.
The secretary requested everyone not to spread rumours about the HSC exams.
Asked about the reopening of educational institutions, Md Mahbub Hossain told the journalists that decision on opening the educational institutions would be taken after 25 August.
The primary and mass education ministry will send a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office to cancel this year’s Primary Education Completion (PEC) and equivalent Ibtedayi Education Completion exams.
Primary and mass education senior secretary Akram-Al-Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
All kinds of educational institutions were declared closed on 17 March to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Later, on 29 July, the government extended the closure of all the educational institutions until 31 August considering the COVID-19 situation.
