‘HSC exams to be held in two weeks’ notice’

The government has not yet finalised its plans for this year’s HSC, JSC and JDC examinations, which were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division, Md Mahbub Hossain, told this to newsmen at the Secretariat on Monday.

He, however, said the HSC examinees would be given two weeks’ notice once the schedules for the exams are fixed.

The secretary requested everyone not to spread rumours about the HSC exams.