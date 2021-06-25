Instagram Guide for Parents published in Bangladesh

Speaking at the seminar, Instagram's Asia Pacific regional head of public policy, Philip Chua, said dependence on social media has increased. In Bangladesh too it has become an integral part of teenagers' lives. Parents are concerned about the mental health and online safety of their children. Instagram continuously adds new features to ensure the safety of its users. Parents can use this Instagram parental guide to discuss online safety with their children.

Writer and Kishor Alo editor, Anisul Hoque, said Internet has become an integral part of lives, but this requires knowledge for its safe and correct use. He said this initiative by Instagram and Kishore Alo is great. This guide gives advice on how to use the various features of the Instagram app to create a community. He said, "As a father, I believe that we can work together to make the use of internet an enjoyable and safe experience for boys and girls."