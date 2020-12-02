Internet facilities for children must be safe: Experts

Chief executive officer of Grameenphone, Yasir Azman, said that everyone must have online facilities, but every child has the right to remain protected online.

UNICEF representative Tomoo Hozumi highlighted the various risks faced by children and emphasised their need to be protected.

UNICEF Bangladesh’s child protection specialist Shabnaz Zehrin highlighted UNICEF’s survey on 1,481 students of Bangla medium, English medium and madrasa students in Bangladesh.

She said that 40 per cent of the boys and 24 per cent of the girls taking part in the survey, were regularly victims of cyber bullying. And 19 per cent of the children received writing that was not appropriate for them. Some even exchanged photographs.

The survey showed that 57 per cent of the children made friends with strangers. And 14 per cent of them even met these strangers, which was alarming. Also, 11 per cent of these children exchanged personal information. Care must be taken so that this does not increase any further, said Shabnaz Zehrin.

The survey also revealed how much knowledge the students have about internet safety. Of those taking part n the survey, 65 per cent said they are able to block various messages and 44 per cent had knowledge of settings.

Among the boys, 32 per cent said they had no supervision and their parents didn’t question them. For the girls, it was 24 per cent in this matter. And 63 per cent of the children used the internet personally in their own rooms, while 49 per cent used their parent’s phones.

Of the respondents, 37 per cent of the children had their own smartphones and used internet of these. Also, 94 per cent of the children had social media accounts, 42 per cent used the internet daily and 33 per cent used the internet to chat.