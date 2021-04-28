IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia have removed assistant proctor Ariful Islam from his post for assaulting a student, reports UNB.

IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman confirmed the matter to the journalists on Tuesday night.

IU vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam suspended the Biomedical Engineering department's lecturer Ariful Islam from the post of assistant proctor for violating the rules and regulations of the university.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting with vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair, the registrar said.