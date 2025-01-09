43rd BCS: Candidates excluded in gazette could join
The candidates who were excluded from the gazette notification of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination could join their respective jobs if there is no criminal allegation against them.
The public administration secretary said this on Thursday.
The decision was taken from a meeting on the appeal of the candidates excluded from the gazette notification of the 43rd BCS.
The public administration ministry issued a new notification on 30 December last year cancelling the notification issued on 15 October, where 168 candidates of different cadres were excluded. Earlier, 99 candidates were excluded in the notification issued on 15 October last year.
In total, 267 candidates were excluded from the 43rd BCS.
