Exploring Smart Grid for the future of sustainable energy

This event underlined a joint ambition to unlock the potential of the next generation and build a better future.

Under this objective, and as part of the EU-AFD funded project, DPDC is planning to conduct a comprehensive communication campaign focused on Smart Grid, targeting six universities and schools.

This activity is part of the project component 'Consultancy services for procurement, implementation, supervision, dissemination, replicability and communication to introduce smart grid under DPDC area on pilot basis' to create awareness on Smart Grid, and to help people be part of this revolutionary journey to build a smart power system in Bangladesh through Smart Grid innovations.

The underlying project "Power Factor Improvement and Smart Grid under Dhaka Power Development Company (DPDC)" is a blended finance project where an EU grant is combined with a soft loan from AFD, for a total of EUR 112 million. The project has the following main features:

 * A total of 1,141,000 people will benefit from a significant improvement in the quality of electricity service;

 * It helps fight climate change by preventing an accumulated 104,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year;

 * It is the first ever-smart grid project in Bangladesh.

Through this project, AFD and the EU are reinforcing their role in supporting the government in the development and rollout of advanced digital solutions in distribution stations and medium-voltage grids. The goal is to equip existing infrastructure with these new, innovative and reliable technologies with a view to ensuring that services are fit for the country’s future. A core aspect of Bangladesh’s economic development strategy is represented by an improved performance of the power sector in terms of generation, transmission, and distribution.

Today, the Smart Grid in Bangladesh is in its initial phases, and it mainly consists of deploying smart meters. Overall, the Smart Grid solution is of great operational value. This innovative tool makes it possible, among others, to carry out maintenance upstream of failures and to optimise the use of equipment (power transformers, circuit breakers, etc.). Real-time algorithms will continuously analyse the hardware connected to the grid and thus extend its life. The digital presence at all levels of the network allow for better knowledge of the network itself and anticipation of outage-related events. A smart grid means a more reliable, resilient grid.

Improving its performance will consequently eliminate the pollution caused by the diesel generators that are used as backup during grid outages.