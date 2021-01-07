Jagannath University Rover Scout group distributes winter clothes

Correspondent
Jagannath University
Jagannath University Rover Scout group has distributed winter clothes to over two hundred people on Thursday.

Blankets and winter clothes were distributed among the cold-affected people in front of the administrative building of the university.

Vice chancellor of the university Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the program while treasurer Kamaluddin Ahmed was present on the occasion.

Rover Scout leader Abu Layek, Rover-in-Council president Kamrul Hasan, general secretary Alamgir Hossain and other Rover members were present at the programme presided over by Rover Scout group secretary Moniruzzaman Khandaker.

