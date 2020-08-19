Jahangirnagar University observes Selim Al Deen’s 71st birth anniversary

The 71st birth anniversary of eminent playwright Selim Al Deen was observed Tuesday at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus with due respect, reports BSS.
Marking the day, Drama and Dramatics Department of the university brought out a rally from 'Amar Ekushey’ premises in the morning.
Parading main streets of the campus the rally ended at the grave of Selim Al-Deen following placing of floral wreaths around 11:00am.
Selim Al Deen’s fellow artistes Nasiruddin Yusuff Bachchu, Faculty of Arts and Humanities dean professor Md Mozammel Hoque, renowned playwrights of the country, admirers of Selim Al Deen, among others attended the rally.
Later, Bangladesh Gram Theater, Dhaka Theater, Selim Al Deen Foundation, Jahangirnagar Theatre, Swapnodal, Desh Bangla Natyadal, Bunon Theatre, Jagoroni Theatre, Taluknagar Theater, Bongo Theatre and JU Teacher and Student Center (TSC), among other organisations, placed floral wreaths at the grave of Selim Al Deen beside the central mosque of the campus.
Besides, Selim Al Deen’s plays, poems and songs were broadcast on the Facebook and YouTube channel of JU drama and dramatics department. Al Deen, fondly referred to as 'Natyacharya;, was born on 18 August 1949 in Feni.
He joined Jahangirnagar University in 1974 at the Bangla department and later became the founder chairperson of the drama and dramatics department of the university.
He died of cardiac arrest on 14 January 2008.