Jahangirnagar University observes Selim Al Deen’s 71st birth anniversary

The 71st birth anniversary of eminent playwright Selim Al Deen was observed Tuesday at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus with due respect, reports BSS.

Marking the day, Drama and Dramatics Department of the university brought out a rally from 'Amar Ekushey’ premises in the morning.

Parading main streets of the campus the rally ended at the grave of Selim Al-Deen following placing of floral wreaths around 11:00am.

Selim Al Deen’s fellow artistes Nasiruddin Yusuff Bachchu, Faculty of Arts and Humanities dean professor Md Mozammel Hoque, renowned playwrights of the country, admirers of Selim Al Deen, among others attended the rally.