Don Sumdany Facilitation and Consultancy launches Teenage Life Skill Academy

Don Sumdany Facilitation and Consultancy, a leading soft skill training company, has launched the Teenage Life Skill Academy, in a bid to empower the teens with essential life skills for personal and professional growth.
The pioneering initiative is designed to address the unique needs of Bangladeshi teenagers aged 13 to 18, according to a press release.
Recognising the untapped potential of Bangladeshi youth and the absence of proper guidance, the academy offers a diverse range of courses designed to foster holistic development.
The academy boasts a diverse range of key courses, including Psychometric Test and Career Guidance, Public Speaking, Social Skills, Social Media Awareness, Managing Emotions, Self Defense, and Money Management.
These courses are designed to nurture informed career decisions, enhance effective communication, foster interpersonal relationships, instill responsible digital citizenship, cultivate emotional intelligence, empower with practical self-defense techniques, and instill financial literacy for a secure future.
Founder Ghulam Sumdany Don said, "Bangladeshi teenagers possess immense potential but often lack guidance. When we provide guidance to adults, it can be challenging for them to adapt. However, by guiding them from their teenage years, we can mold them into leaders of the future."
The Teenage Life Skill Academy is set to commence its first batch from December, 2023. The class schedule will be: Friday (in person) 10:00 am to 12:00 pm or 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm; and Tuesday (online) 7.00 PM to 9.00 PM.