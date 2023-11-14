Don Sumdany Facilitation and Consultancy launches Teenage Life Skill Academy

Don Sumdany Facilitation and Consultancy, a leading soft skill training company, has launched the Teenage Life Skill Academy, in a bid to empower the teens with essential life skills for personal and professional growth.

The pioneering initiative is designed to address the unique needs of Bangladeshi teenagers aged 13 to 18, according to a press release.

Recognising the untapped potential of Bangladeshi youth and the absence of proper guidance, the academy offers a diverse range of courses designed to foster holistic development.