Khulna University celebrates 31st founding anniversary

In his inaugural speech the VC said, "Khulna University is moving forward with reputation. We will continue to work to uphold this tradition."

The university's director of student affairs, teachers, staff, and students were present.

KU, the highest educational institution in the southern region, started its journey on November 25, 1991, with only four disciplines and 60 students. Now more than 6,000 students are studying in 29 disciplines.

The university was set up at a radio station on the banks of River Mayuri, the Pakistani army used as a centre for torturing Bengalis during the 1971 War of Liberation. KU has renamed the place as Shaheed Nazrul Islam Bhavan.