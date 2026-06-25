Hostel life or hostile life? Hidden crisis beyond the classroom

For many students coming from distant towns and villages, a hostel is not a choice, it is a compulsion. Their families can not afford a rented premises in the city; commuting daily is impossible.

As a result, they depend on hostels to continue their education. Yet, instead of providing comfort and support, many hostels become a source of stress and hardship.

We claim to be building a “knowledge-based society,” but we are housing its future in places unfit for dignified living.

Walk into a typical hostel and you see the same picture repeated. Six to eight students squeezed into a room of four. Small beds, thin mattresses, no proper storage.

Toilets that are rarely cleaned, sometimes pipes are leaking. In summer, the rooms turn into furnaces. Privacy is a far cry. In such an environment, concentration is just not difficult, it is nearly impossible.

A student from Noakhali staying in a university hostel there, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the situation bluntly, “Accommodating seven or eight people in a room meant for four feels suffocating. The beds and rooms are not big enough, no fans are provided and during summer it becomes unbearable to stay due to the excessive heat.”