NSU’s Confucius Institute organises photo exhibition
North South University's Confucius Institute has organised a photo exhibition titled 'Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life' at the NSU Exhibition Hall.
The exhibition, sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, the Information Office of the Yunnan Provincial People’s Government, and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Yunnan Provincial People’s Government, was inaugurated Wednesday.
An inaugural ceremony for the China-South Asia Center for Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) was also conducted during an official visit of a Chinese delegation. Department of Political Science and Sociology (PSS), the South Asian Institute of Policy & Governance (SIPG), and the Confucius Institute of North South University (CINSU) jointly organised the event.
China-South Asia Center for Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) is an interdisciplinary initiative to facilitate the academic study of sociocultural and economic issues through evidence-based and empirical research at North South University (NSU).
Professor Hu Jinming, vice president of Yunnan University, Kunming, China, and Mr. Peng Bin, deputy director general of publicity department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and chairman of Yunnan Provincial Civilization Office were present as special guests during the event.
The Chinese delegation also included four high officials of the Yunnan Provincial Government.
Vice chancellor of North South University, Professor Atiqul Islam and cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh Yue Liwen were also present at the event.
Professor Abdur Rob Khan, treasurer of NSU; professor Sk Tawfique M Haque, dean (IC), School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS), and director, South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), NSU; Bulbul Siddiqi, director, Confucius Institute at NSU and associate professor of Department of Political Science and Sociology, NSU; Ma Xiaoyan, Chinese director, Confucius Institute at NSU; Harisur Rahman, coordinator of China-South Asia Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) and associate professor in the Media, Communication, and Journalism (MCJ) Program, were also present at the event.
In his speech, Atiqul Islam said that the partnership between NSU and Yunnan University will be strengthened by cultural collaboration such as this event.
Peng Bin emphasised the cross-cultural ties between China and Bangladesh.
Professor Hu Jinming stressed the collaboration between NSU and YNU and proposed to translate Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman’s book ‘Amar Dekha Noyachin’ into the Chinese language.
Harisur Rahman said CSCSS is an interdisciplinary initiative to facilitate the academic study of sociocultural and economic issues through evidence-based and empirical research at NSU. It is also officially affiliated with the School of Ethnology and Sociology, Yunnan University, Kunming, China.
The attendees can don Hanfu attire, enjoy a 360-degree photo session, and join a lively quiz for a chance to win attractive Chinese-themed gift packs.