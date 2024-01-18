NSU’s Confucius Institute organises photo exhibition

North South University's Confucius Institute has organised a photo exhibition titled 'Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life' at the NSU Exhibition Hall.

The exhibition, sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, the Information Office of the Yunnan Provincial People’s Government, and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Yunnan Provincial People’s Government, was inaugurated Wednesday.

An inaugural ceremony for the China-South Asia Center for Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) was also conducted during an official visit of a Chinese delegation. Department of Political Science and Sociology (PSS), the South Asian Institute of Policy & Governance (SIPG), and the Confucius Institute of North South University (CINSU) jointly organised the event.

China-South Asia Center for Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) is an interdisciplinary initiative to facilitate the academic study of sociocultural and economic issues through evidence-based and empirical research at North South University (NSU).