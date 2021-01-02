Medical test schedule for candidates selected in 39th BCS published

The schedule of health check-up of the 2,000 candidates for the post of assistant surgeon recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) based on their results in the 39th BCS (Special)-2018 has been announced.

The health directorate (DGHS) has published the dates.

The check-up will begin from 8:30am everyday between 16 January and 21 January.

The tests will be done at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital and National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH).

The preliminary exams of the 39th BCS was held on 3 August 2018. As many as 37,583 job seekers took the exam. The results were published on 6 September 2018. The proceedings of viva voce were completed on 7 March 2020.