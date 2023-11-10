General assembly 2023 of JCI Barishal held

The general assembly 2023 of JCI Barishal was held on 9 November at Uday Tower where Kabil Khan, commonly known as Jamil Khan, was elected the 2024 Local President.
The general assembly was chaired by Md Fazle Munim where 2023 local president Biplob Ghosh Rahul presented a report of its activities for the year of 2023.
The election was conducted by the Election Commissioner and BDC chairperson Md Fazle Munim.
The new Board of JCI Barishal for 2024 will be led by elected local president Kabil Khan. The 18-member Board of 2024 includes immediate past local president Biplob Ghosh Rahul, local executive vice president Lipi Ghosh, local vice president Mehedhi Hasan, local secretary general Ishti Ahmed, local treasurer Jayonto Bhushan Roy, local general legal counsel Md Mehedi Asif, local committee chair Tarek Mahmood, local director Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Asad Iqbal, Rakibul Azam Romance, Rifat Ara, Rezaul Islam, Pallab Sikder, general member Nishan Jahan, Saidur Rahman Reza, Md. Monjurul Islam Talukdar, and Rakib Bayany.
The newly appointed board was officially sworn into office and took oath from the 2023 local president Biplob Ghosh Rahul.