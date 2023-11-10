General assembly 2023 of JCI Barishal held

The general assembly 2023 of JCI Barishal was held on 9 November at Uday Tower where Kabil Khan, commonly known as Jamil Khan, was elected the 2024 Local President.

The general assembly was chaired by Md Fazle Munim where 2023 local president Biplob Ghosh Rahul presented a report of its activities for the year of 2023.

​​The election was conducted by the Election Commissioner and BDC chairperson Md Fazle Munim.