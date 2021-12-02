NSU’s ‘The Dependables’ wins BizMaestros 2021

After a grueling competition among the top six contenders from five universities across Bangladesh, team ‘The Dependables’ became the champions of Unilever’s ‘BizMaestros 2021’.

This is the first time any team from North South University has won the BizMaestros championship.

The champion team- comprised of Taher Shabbir Mahuwala, Afnan Sayed and Abrar Mahir Ahmed, will represent Bangladesh at the Global Platform of Unilever Future Leaders’ League (FLL 2021) in London, according to a press release.