49th special BCS viva from 2 Nov
The viva voce (oral) examinations of 49th Special BCS will start from November 2, according to a Public service commission notice issued here today, Thursday.
It said a total of 1,219 candidates, who passed in the written examinations, will take part in the viva voce.
The notice, signed by Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) examination controller Masuma Afrin recently, said that the PSC published the results of the Multiple Choice (MCQ-type) written examination for the 49th (special) BCS on Sunday (October 19) night.
The viva voce routine will be published on the commission's website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) or Teletalk Bangladesh Limited’s website (www.bpsc.teletalk.com.bd) and also on media outlets.