Bangladeshi Ahmed Fahmi shortlisted for Commonwealth Youth Awards 2026

Bangladeshi youth leader Ahmed Fahmi has been shortlisted as a regional finalist for Asia for the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work, reports a Commonwealth press release.

The recognition highlights his contributions to climate resilience and community-based development in Bangladesh.

Fahmi is among 20 finalists selected from across the Commonwealth’s five regions following a competitive selection process that drew 977 applications from 56 member states.

The finalists were chosen through a two-stage judging process led by 57 pan-Commonwealth adjudicators, assessing the scale, sustainability and impact of youth-led development initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).