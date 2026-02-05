Bangladeshi Ahmed Fahmi shortlisted for Commonwealth Youth Awards 2026
Bangladeshi youth leader Ahmed Fahmi has been shortlisted as a regional finalist for Asia for the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work, reports a Commonwealth press release.
The recognition highlights his contributions to climate resilience and community-based development in Bangladesh.
Fahmi is among 20 finalists selected from across the Commonwealth’s five regions following a competitive selection process that drew 977 applications from 56 member states.
The finalists were chosen through a two-stage judging process led by 57 pan-Commonwealth adjudicators, assessing the scale, sustainability and impact of youth-led development initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Specialising in climate resilience and community-based development, Fahmi serves as Executive Director of the Give Bangladesh Foundation and coordinates Project Oxygen, a nationwide volunteer initiative focused on restoring coastal ecosystems and supporting communities vulnerable to climate change.
Through Project Oxygen, Fahmi has led efforts to plant more than 153,600 trees across coastal and climate-affected areas of Bangladesh. The initiative has also supported over 500,000 people by improving livelihoods, access to safe drinking water, healthcare services, and disaster response capacity in communities frequently impacted by cyclones, flooding and salinity intrusion.
Project Oxygen mobilises youth volunteers across the country and combines environmental restoration with grassroots community engagement. Its work has strengthened local preparedness and resilience, particularly in coastal regions, highlighting the role of young people in addressing climate-induced challenges at the community level.
The Commonwealth Youth Awards recognise young social entrepreneurs, climate advocates, innovators and health leaders who are driving positive change in their communities. For more than a decade, the awards have provided young leaders with international exposure, access to global networks and financial support to scale their initiatives.
Congratulating the finalists, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey said, “At the Commonwealth Secretariat, we believe that young people must be at the forefront of shaping solutions. Their research, innovation and voice are essential to the future we are trying to build—a future where these young leaders are empowered to tackle poverty, fight for climate justice, advocate for education, and bring hope to communities in need across our 56 nations.”
"We are committed to recognising, nurturing and celebrating these young changemakers by creating platforms such as the Youth Awards that spotlight their potential on a global stage," added the secretary-general.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 11 March 2026 at Marlborough House in London, the headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook as part of the week-long Commonwealth Day celebrations.
All finalists will receive a £1,000 grant, a trophy and a certificate. Five regional winners will receive an additional £2,000, while one finalist will be named Commonwealth Young Person of the Year, receiving a total prize of £5,000.
Ahmed Fahmi’s shortlisting reflects the growing recognition of Bangladesh’s youth-led efforts in climate action and sustainable development within the Commonwealth.