Bangladeshi health champion Murad Ansary named finalist for Commonwealth Youth Awards 2025

Murad Ansary, a Bangladeshi well-being advocate, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work, stated a Commonwealth press release.

Murad was selected alongside 19 other finalists making significant contributions toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering development within their countries and beyond.

He is the founder of ‘Psycure’ - a one-stop digital solution platform for mental health & emotional well-being dedicated to providing affordable, accessible and high-quality mental health services.