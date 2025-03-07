Bangladeshi health champion Murad Ansary named finalist for Commonwealth Youth Awards 2025
Murad Ansary, a Bangladeshi well-being advocate, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work, stated a Commonwealth press release.
Murad was selected alongside 19 other finalists making significant contributions toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering development within their countries and beyond.
He is the founder of ‘Psycure’ - a one-stop digital solution platform for mental health & emotional well-being dedicated to providing affordable, accessible and high-quality mental health services.
The organisation has provided direct counselling services to over 3,000 individuals and trained 12,000 young people on mental health topics, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to manage mental health challenges. His project aligns with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being.
Over 800 applications were received this year and were carefully reviewed by a panel of 54 Pan-Commonwealth adjudicators.
From an initial shortlist of 31, the 20 finalists were selected, representing every region of the Commonwealth.
The finalists include social entrepreneurs, climate advocates, innovators, and community health champions
Congratulating the finalists, the Commonwealth secretary-general, Patricia Scotland said, "Our young people have shown genuine innovation and commitment in striving to make the Commonwealth fairer, more secure, more sustainable, and more prosperous."
"Their projects demonstrate the great potential of 1.7 billion young people across the Commonwealth."
“We are delighted to recognise, nurture, and support them by offering platforms like the Youth Awards to showcase their potential to the world."
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 12 March at Marlborough House, the headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat.
The event will be attended by senior government officials, youth leaders, and other stakeholders, where the top regional winners and the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year will be announced.