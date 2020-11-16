Sajeeb Wazed to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award Tuesday

Prime minister's ICT adviser and CRI chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy will announce the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020 winners through a virtual award-conferring ceremony on Tuesday.

Trustee of Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid will deliver the welcome speech.

The country’s biggest award, recognising the efforts of young visionaries to turn around their communities, will kick off at 8pm.

This year marks the fourth edition of the ceremony. The one-hour event will be aired live on three private television channels – Gazi TV, Bijoy TV, and ATN News – in addition to its broadcast on the Facebook pages of print, electronic, and digital media.