US programme awards fellowships to 23 young Bangladeshi political leaders

The United States Agency for International Development-funded Strengthening Political Landscape Program has awarded certificates to 23 young political leaders from across Bangladesh at a Young Leaders Fellowship Program (YLFP) graduation ceremony in Dhaka, reports news agency UNB.

The graduates are active leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), and Jatiya Chhatra Samaj (JCH). This is the 20th class of young leaders graduating from the YLFP.