Rubaba Dowla says if your principles are strong, none can stop you

“Your principles and values must never waver. Keep them strong; because when your ethics are firm, no one can stop you.”

This was the core message Rubaba Dowla shared with young listeners in the latest episode of Legacy with MRH, which was aired on Prothom Alo’s digital platforms last Saturday.

Hosted by Mohammad Ridwanul Haq, the episode traced Rubaba Dowla’s journey - from a young marketing graduate determined to build an independent career, to her leadership roles in Bangladesh’s telecom and tech industries, including her current position as country managing director of Oracle for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.