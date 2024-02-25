US partners with businesses to enhance youth development, employment opportunities

Through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States brought together leaders from youth organizations across the country and the private sector to establish new partnerships for youth employment and greater prosperity.

USAID Assistant Administrator for Asia Michael Schiffer, visiting from Washington, D.C., joined USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman and Shikho CEO Shahir Chowdhury to sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in building the job skills of Bangladeshi youth and unlock employment opportunities.

USAID convened its first-ever youth-private sector marketplace event to connect businesses like Visa and Shikho with youth organizations like Jaago and the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center to identify and strengthen skills needed to modernize the country’s workforce, while enabling youth to contribute more fully to Bangladesh’s economic growth.