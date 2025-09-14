Afif excels in medical exams, wants to make a difference

Students think that the medical admission test is a tough battle, but they don't realise that the real struggle lies ahead. One must pass four professional examinations (profs) to become a physician. Passing each exam is a big challenge. It is no small achievement to stand first in each of these four exams! Umair Afif has done exactly that!. How did he do it?

Afif is from Chattagram, the second of three siblings. While studying at Faujdarhat Cadet College he wanted to be an engineer but he prepared for the medical admission test, as it was his mother's dream that he become a doctor. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College, ranking 52nd in the national merit list. He was in Batch K-77.