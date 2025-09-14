Afif excels in medical exams, wants to make a difference
Students think that the medical admission test is a tough battle, but they don't realise that the real struggle lies ahead. One must pass four professional examinations (profs) to become a physician. Passing each exam is a big challenge. It is no small achievement to stand first in each of these four exams! Umair Afif has done exactly that!. How did he do it?
Afif is from Chattagram, the second of three siblings. While studying at Faujdarhat Cadet College he wanted to be an engineer but he prepared for the medical admission test, as it was his mother's dream that he become a doctor. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College, ranking 52nd in the national merit list. He was in Batch K-77.
His elder sister, Marjan Jamila, was a student at Sir Salimullah Medical College. His teachers and sister were a help for his medical college studies, but it wasn't easy coping with the pressure of classes and exams.
Time not a factor
He has always been interested in understanding whatever he read. To understand the complexities of the human body and other causes, Afif would explore beyond the syllabus. He didn't pay attention to how long he studied. He was just concerned that he understood the subject.
Before each professional examination, medical students have to deal with massive pressure. Because he understood what he was reading, passing any exam became quite easy for him.
Though studying in medical college, Afif reads non-fiction outside of his academic studies too. While in cadet college, he used to read fiction. He also learned video editing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He has taken Islamic courses at different times. He travels at home and abroad whenever he gets the opportunity. He never confined himself to the pages of academic books.
Life changes in the final year
After becoming a part of the July movement, he started thinking anew about his campus and the country. He became involved in various social events, including different clubs, camps for flood-affected people, and Sirah conferences.
Meanwhile, one morning in November, his life took a new turn. Afif was called as the youngest member of the health reform commission, formed under the leadership of National Professor Dr. AK Azad Khan. He was a final-year student at the time. Due to the busy schedule of the commission's work, Afif's daily study routine changed.
For the commission's work, he had to travel regularly to districts to sub-districts. In between, he would study a little. He was busy with that work until March, and then he started preparing for the final professional exam in full swing. In the meantime, he took a month's leave from the commission to study. And his previous studies also came in handy.
His exam results were also excellent. However, while working form commission, he realised that there is a lot of work to be done as a physican at the policy-making level. So now, Afif''s dream is not just to create his own career path. He dreams of doing something for the welfare of the people of the country.
A message of positivity
Afif, who came first in all the exams held under Dhaka University, said, ''I never imagined that I would be able to achieve something like this. There are many among my classmates who are more talented than me. I believe that for a student, being helpful to others is more important than being first in an exam.''
He has seen many talented students sink into the darkness of despair after coming to medical college. He realised that it is very important to be empathetic towards each other. For Afif, who got honours marks in 9 of the 11 subjects in the four professional exams, the value of humanity is most important.
''Boro Ammi'' is his inspiration
Many members of Afif's family are doctors. His close relatives were his inspiration. But he specifically mentioned his ''Boro Ammi''. His ''Boro Ammi'', as he calls his elder aunt, once told her friends that she might do anything, but gynaecology diseases was not her cup of tea!
Yet she became one of the pioneers of gynaecology and obstetrics in the country. Afif's elder aunt is Ekushey Padak recipient Professor Dr. Sayeba Akhter. This person will remain Afif's inspiration for life time.
Thoughts for the future
Afif's father Muhammad Giasuddin Talukdar is a professor in the Department of Arabic at Chittagong University and the Khatib of the Central Mosque of Chittagong Development Authority. His mother is Imamzadi Shifaye Millat. His mother wishes that like Afif and his elder sister, his younger brother Jarir Anan also becomes a doctor. Now it's Afif's turn for an internship. He is interested in studies of the nervous system.
However, he has not decided whether he will build a career in neuromedicine, neurosurgery, or another field. Afif wants to successfully utilise his internship period. He also wishes to work towards creating a more positive academic environment for students in the country's medical colleges.