Bangladeshi Ahona secures PhD opportunity at Oxford University without a master’s degree

Shuchismita Moitra Ahona, a 20-year-old student with Bangladeshi origin who resides in London, has been admitted to the world-renowned Oxford University to pursue a DPhil (PhD) in Medical Sciences without completing a master's degree just after finishing her bachelor's degree.

Ahona will research at Oxford University's Radcliffe Department of Medicine. The COVID vaccine AstraZeneca was discovered in this same lab. Ahona will also participate in research with the scientists there.