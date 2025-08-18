Narsingdi's Raihan Mia finally fulfills his dream of studying at Harvard University

Growing up in a remote area by the Meghna River, Raihan Mia always aimed high. When he achieved excellent results in his SSC exams and everyone suggested that he enroll in a local college in Narsingdi's Raipur, Raihan was already looking for a path to study at one of the best colleges in the country.

He researched on his own and decided to apply to Notre Dame College. But he had no one in Dhaka to hand in his application form for him. So, one day, he boarded a train by himself.

That solo journey to the capital was filled with fear, excitement, and dreams. That very journey has now led him to Massachusetts in the United States, where he has been accepted to study Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. His classes are set to begin this month.