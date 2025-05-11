After Oxford and Cambridge, this Daffodil Uni professor is off to Harvard

Professor Kudrat-e-Khuda, a faculty member and associate dean of the law department at Daffodil International University, has been appointed to the editorial board of the Yearbook of International Environmental Law, published by the University of Oxford.

The Oxford University Press publishes over 500 journals and a few of them include editorial or advisory board members from Bangladesh. These include four from the University of Dhaka and one each from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and Noakhali University of Science and Technology.