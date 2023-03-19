EWU awards merit scholarship to 217 students

He said, “The students nowadays have to go through different unstable situations. For instance, the unwarranted situation which emerged at the Rajshahi University in recent times was a consequence of that instability. Therefore, the universities should ensure a proper learning environment for the students.”
Professor Muhammed Alamgir also urged the faculty members and university authorities to stress on learning environment in the universities. He also stressed on proper nutrition for the students.
Among the others who was present at the programme are - professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chief advisor of EWU, professor MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor of EWU, and professor Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice chancellor of EWU.