EWU awards merit scholarship to 217 students

The East West University (EWU) has awarded the 'Merit Scholarship Award 2023' to 217 students from Summer-2022 to Spring-2023 semester students for their excellent academic performance. Most of the recipients were female.

The programme was held on 16 March 2023 at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium of EWU in the capital’s Aftabnagar.

Professor Muhammed Alamgir, a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) attended the ceremony as chief guest.