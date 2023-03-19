Youth

EWU awards merit scholarship to 217 students

Prothom Alo English Desk
The East West University (EWU) has awarded the 'Merit Scholarship Award 2023' to 217 students from Summer-2022 to Spring-2023 semester students for their excellent academic performance. Most of the recipients were female.

The programme was held on 16 March 2023 at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium of EWU in the capital’s Aftabnagar.

Professor Muhammed Alamgir, a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) attended the ceremony as chief guest.

He said, “The students nowadays have to go through different unstable situations. For instance, the unwarranted situation which emerged at the Rajshahi University in recent times was a consequence of that instability. Therefore, the universities should ensure a proper learning environment for the students.”

Professor Muhammed Alamgir also urged the faculty members and university authorities to stress on learning environment in the universities. He also stressed on proper nutrition for the students.

Among the others who was present at the programme are - professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chief advisor of EWU, professor MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor of EWU, and professor Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice chancellor of EWU.

