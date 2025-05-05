Nahid Rana: Gold, Pure Gold

Readers might get bored reading the ‘definition and classification’ of fast bowling while the writing is about Nahid Rana, but what else can be done as Nahid Rana’s uniqueness lies in that speed. There have been quite a few 140-kilometer bowlers in Bangladeshi cricket, and there are still some. But there has never been a bowler who consistently bowls at a speed of more than 145 kmph and often touches 150. In the context of Bangladesh, Nahid Rana is perhaps more than "Gold, pure gold".

There is also a danger in having too much pace. The addiction to speed is a strange one, that often costs line length of a bowler. Nahid Rana also had this problem in the beginning. In his Test debut against Sri Lanka in March last year, he conceded more runs in line with the speed of the ball. He took 5 wickets in two innings, but gave away 6.5 runs per over. The West Indies, which has probably produced the most fast bowlers in the history of cricket, have a name for such bowlers – Da Wild Thing! You can understand what the meaning of the Wild Thing is, that is the line and length remains uncertain.

Nahid Rana was the 'Wild Thing' in his first Test in Sylhet. Five months later, in the first Test of the Pakistan tour, he didn't take a wicket in the first innings, giving away 105 runs in 19 overs. Nahid Rana's comeback from there was as dazzling as his pace. In the next Test in Pakistan, he settled the issue of line length controversy and played a big role in Bangladesh's victory by taking 4 wickets for 44 runs in the second innings.