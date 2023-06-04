US Embassy hosts National Earth Olympiad Reception 2023

The Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI) is the implementer of NEO 2023 with U.S. Embassy support. Founded in 2009 by Shamir Shehab, an alumnus of the US government-sponsored Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, BYEI began with a group of university students keen to improve awareness and engagement on environmental issues among their peers. BYEI has established itself as a key youth organization in the environmental sector of Bangladesh, run by youth, for youth.

The US Embassy is committed to addressing environment- and climate-related issues and invests heavily in these issues through different organizations. The US government recognizes the integral role of youth in these matters.

Talented students from grades 8 to 12 from all eight divisions of the country participated in the event.