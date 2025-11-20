6 students will represent Bangladesh at 22nd Int'l Junior Science Olympiad in Russia
A six-member team representing Bangladesh is set to participate in the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2025) in Sochi, Russia.
The prestigious event, bringing together students under the age of 16 from 30 countries, is scheduled to take place from 23 November to 2 December 2025, says a press release.
The Bangladesh team members were introduced at a press conference held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.
The six participants were selected from across the country through the "Al-Arafah Islami Bank 11th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad.
The team members are: Abrar Zahin Pathan, Class 8, St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Bihan Pal, Class 9, Ideal School and College, Ahnaf Ahmed Sinan, Chattogram Cantonment Public College, HM Azizur Rahman Alif, Class 9, Golgotha English Medium School, Nashwan Haq Mahir, Class 9, Dhaka Residential Model College, and Ruffa Nur Jariah, Class 10, Police Line Secondary School, Jashore.
Leading the delegation is Dr. Farseem Mannan Mohammady, Professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
He is accompanied by Assistant Team Leaders Md Rezaul Islam, Coordinator, BdJSO 2025, and Morsheda Akter Mim, Academic Coordinator, BdJSO 2025.
Muhammad Zakaria Pathan will accompany the team as an observer. The team is scheduled to depart for Russia on 21 November.
During the press conference, Munir Hasan, President of the Society for the Popularization of Science, Bangladesh (SPSB), introduced the team members.
"The students have taken excellent preparation this year," said Munir Hasan. "Participating in such an international event will further strengthen their innovative thinking and problem-solving skills."
Sazzadur Rahman Chowdhury, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Freedom Foundation (BFF)—co-organizer of the BdJSO—wished the team success.
"The Bangladesh team is about to engage in a battle of intellects against students from around the world. We hope they will return with good results this year as well," he said.
Jalal Ahmed, Executive Vice President of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, expressed pride in the bank’s involvement.
"Bangladesh has won numerous medals in the IJSO so far. We are proud to be the sponsor associated with these achievements. These students, who have been working hard for months, represent our 180 million people this year. We hope to have the opportunity to be proud once again," he stated.
Speaking on behalf of the participants, team member Ruffa Nur Jariah said, "Every effort brings beautiful results and teaches something new—with this belief, we have attentively participated in the camp experiments and theory classes. Now, we will try to apply that learning on the world stage."
Team leader Farseem Mannan Mohammady expressed gratitude to the parents for their cooperation.
The Bangladesh team is selected annually under the joint initiative of the Society for the Popularization of Science, Bangladesh (SPSB) and the Bangladesh Freedom Foundation (BFF), with sponsorship from Al-Arafah Islami Bank.
For this year's event, IUBAT served as the platinum sponsor. Associate partners included Maqsudul Alam Science Lab (MASLab) and Rokomari, with Kishor Alo and BigganChinta serving as magazine partners.