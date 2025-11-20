6 students will represent Bangladesh at 22nd Int'l Junior Science Olympiad in Russia

A six-member team representing Bangladesh is set to participate in the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2025) in Sochi, Russia.

The prestigious event, bringing together students under the age of 16 from 30 countries, is scheduled to take place from 23 November to 2 December 2025, says a press release.

The Bangladesh team members were introduced at a press conference held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

The six participants were selected from across the country through the "Al-Arafah Islami Bank 11th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad.

The team members are: Abrar Zahin Pathan, Class 8, St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Bihan Pal, Class 9, Ideal School and College, Ahnaf Ahmed Sinan, Chattogram Cantonment Public College, HM Azizur Rahman Alif, Class 9, Golgotha English Medium School, Nashwan Haq Mahir, Class 9, Dhaka Residential Model College, and Ruffa Nur Jariah, Class 10, Police Line Secondary School, Jashore.