100-member youth delegation set to visit India

In their weeklong visit, the members will be interacting with key personalities and institutions in India, ranging from the government, educational, business and science and technology sectors.
The delegation will also be visiting sites of historical and cultural significance in India. The travel itinerary has been specifically designed to provide an opportunity for the delegates to experience the rich and diverse heritage of India.
The chief guest for the programme, road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and Binoy George, the deputy high commissioner of India addressed the members of the delegation.
Popular actor Arifin Shuvoo and television personality of Bangladesh was the special invitee for the event.
The Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme started in 2012 marking this year as the eighth edition of the programme and this is the first time that auditions for selecting delegates took place outside Dhaka in cities like Rajshahi and Chattogram.
The Bangladesh Youth Delegation this year has a mix of professionals from all walks of life and includes participants from all over Bangladesh.
The delegation includes journalists, sportspersons, physicians, artists and engineers, among others.