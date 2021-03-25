Youth want an end to discrimination against women

AIESEC, WeMen View and Prothom Alo Bondhushava, with support from Plan International, jointly conducted a survey recently, to determine the opinion of youth regarding CEDAW. Youth of the ages 10 to 25 took part in the online survey. The survey was based on articles 2 and 16 of the convention.

The main objective of the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is to establish equal rights for women at a political, social and individual level by eliminating the existing disparities between men and women.

Among the 727 respondents, 52.3 per cent were women, 47.2 per cent men and 0.5per cent transgender. Age-wise, 123 of the respondents were 21 years old, 109 were 23, and 106 were 22. And 60 per cent of them were undergrads. The others included students of the higher secondary level and also of the Masters level. Many of the SSC and equivalent level also took part in the survey. Over 200 of the respondents were from Dhaka, while many were from Mymensingh, Rangpur, Chattogram, Cumilla and Narayanganj.