Joy Bangla Youth Award returns to celebrate young changemakers

With a youth population exceeding 45 million, the nation is on the path to becoming a prosperous, Smart Bangladesh. Recognizing the unsung young heroes driving societal change is crucial. Towards that goal, the Joy Bangla Youth Award (JBYA), initiated in 2015 by the Center for Research and Information (CRI), has celebrated 157 youth-led organizations so far.

The JBYA 2024 announcement on the Young Bangla Facebook page encourages youths to share their impactful stories.

“JBYA 2024 arriving very soon,” reads a post on the verified Facebook page of Young Bangla having a video reel attached. “Young Bangla is ready to hear your contribution: the struggle for upliftment of your country and society,” the reel says.