Zahin among top young world changers

Zahin Rohan Razeen of Bangladesh has been placed on the United Nations’ list of 17 young leaders of the world for his work on improving the quality of people’s lives.

The United Nations has selected 17 young people from around the world, including Zahin, who have made significant contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals in their respective countries.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.