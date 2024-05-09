46th BCS written tests likely in August, says PSC chairman
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Md Sohorab Hossain has said the written examination of 46th BCS might be held in August.
The result of the preliminary test of the 46th BCS was published today. A total of 10,638 candidates cleared the preliminary test.
Asked about the probable date of the written test, PSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain told Prothom Alo, “We have a plan to take the written test in August next. We will finalise the date in a meeting. We’ll inform the candidates about the date of the written test through our website.”
The preliminary test of 46th BCS was held simultaneously on 26 April at Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.
A total of 2,54,561 candidates attended the exam for 3,140 vacant positions under different cadres (class one gazetted officers).
Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.