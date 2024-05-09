Employment

46th BCS results published, 10638 pass

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The results of 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary tests have been published today, Thursday, according to the PSC website. A total of 10,638 candidates passed the preliminary test.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission published the results on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, PSC called a special meeting today, Thursday. Usually it calls such meetings ahead of publishing results.

There were some mistakes in the questionnaire of the 46th BCS. Every examinee will get full marks for those erroneous questions.

The preliminary test of 46th BCS was held simultaneously on 26 April at Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.

A total of 2,54,561 candidates attended the exam for 3,140 vacant positions under different cadres (class one gazetted officers).

Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.

