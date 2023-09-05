Bangladesh calls for easing access to Indonesia market

Bangladesh has urged Indonesia to ease the market access for Bangladeshi readymade garment (RMG) products in the Indonesian markets.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen made the call while holding a meeting with his Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Monday, said a press release.

Expressing his satisfaction on the recent increase in bilateral trade volume between the two countries surpassing three-billion-dollar mark, Abdul Momen pointed out the stark imbalance between Bangladesh’s import and export volumes.