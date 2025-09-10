DUCSU election: Police request to avoid unnecessary gatherings at university entrances
As the vote counting is underway following peaceful ballot casting in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested everyone not to gather unnecessarily at the university entry points.
The DMP said this in a SMS (short message service) on Tuesday night.
The DMP said that no unwanted incidents were reported during the voting, which began Tuesday morning. After voting ended, counting started at various centres of the university.
During the vote counting, large numbers of curious people began to gather at different university entrances. So, the DMP has requested the general public to cooperate to maintain normalcy and avoid unnecessary crowds, the DMP added.